The atmospheric conditions of Italy are currently influenced by a Low-Pressure zone, coupled with the influx of cold air. This Friday, May 12, will witness a series of atmospheric disturbances. The weather forecast indicates the likelihood of numerous storms and rain showers across the country.

Detailed Weather Forecast for Italy

Northern Italy

Northern Italy is predicted to have a largely cloudy sky with scattered precipitation, including rain showers or storms. These weather conditions are expected to intensify temporarily during the morning, especially on the eastern side of Liguria. The phenomena will become widespread in the afternoon while the evening will bring variability to Emilia-Romagna, accompanied by some clear spells.

Central Italy and Sardinia

Sardinia will experience few clouds with a moderate increase in cloudiness during the afternoon. In contrast, the peninsular regions will see irregular cloudiness with isolated showers or storms, primarily on the Tyrrhenian side, especially in Upper Tuscany. These conditions will spread throughout the inland areas of the entire central peninsula during late morning, particularly in Tuscany, Umbria, and Marche.

Southern Italy and Sicily

Dense cloud cover over Campania may result in isolated showers or storms during the morning, which will gradually subside. Cloudiness will increase over Sicily with scattered rain and occasional showers. The rest of Southern Italy will have few clouds with temporary cloud cover associated with isolated showers between late morning and afternoon on Molise and Apulia.

Temperature, Wind, and Sea Conditions

The maximum temperatures will decrease in Piedmont, Liguria, Western Lombardy, and Sicily, while they will rise in the northeast, the rest of Lombardy, and Sardinia. No significant changes are expected in the rest of the peninsula. Winds will be weak to moderate from the south over Apulia, the Ionian areas in general, and Sicily. They will be weak to moderate from the west over the rest of the central and southern regions, with a tendency to come from the southern quadrants over eastern Sardinia and from the southwest over the remaining areas. The rest of the country will experience variable weak winds with some eastern reinforcement over the upper Adriatic and Liguria. Strong wind gusts are expected in areas affected by storms. The Sea of Sardinia and the northern sector of the Central Tyrrhenian will be very rough, but the wave motion will decrease. The Upper Adriatic will be slightly rough with increasing wave motion, while the remaining basins will be rough.

Conclusion

The weather in Italy today, May 12, indicates a high possibility of storms and rain showers across different regions. From the northern to the southern parts of the country, atmospheric disturbances caused by low pressure and cold air influx will affect the overall weather conditions.